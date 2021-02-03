2-round mock draft has Ravens finding immediate impact defenders
The offseason is upon us which means it’s really mock draft season. While there are so many things to cover throughout the offseason, the NFL draft remains the highlight. With the Baltimore Ravens’ season over and the major team needs outlined, it’s time to do our very first mock draft of the offseason, focusing on the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft.
For this two-round mock draft, I used The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator and their predictive board. I chose the best player available that fit one of the team’s biggest needs. While there were some exciting prospects at other positions who were higher rated on the board, I went after the players who I thought best fit what Baltimore is looking to do and its “play like a Raven” mentality.
While I believe the Ravens desperately need help at wide receiver and interior offensive line, there were no good values on the board at either of Baltimore’s two picks. But in typical Ravens fashion, I was able to find some pretty exciting defensive talent available at both of Baltimore’s picks.
Let’s take a look at how it all shook out.
1st round (No. 27): EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool
As I noted in the intro, I was really hoping to find a big-bodied outside possession receiver or an interior offensive lineman with the No. 27 pick. Unfortunately, none existed when it was my turn to pick, with a few slot receivers and offensive tackles lingering around at the end of the first round. In reality, I'd expect the Ravens to trade back in this scenario as other teams could be far more eager to take one of those players, providing Baltimore with more early-round picks and a chance to still grab an immediate impact player. But for the sake of this exercise, I held firm and picked at No. 27, grabbing Phillips. This isn't the first time Phillips has been mocked to Baltimore. Draft Wire's latest mock draft also had the Miami pass rusher heading to the Ravens in the first round. And for good reason too. He's a versatile and well-rounded prospect that didn't have a ton of production in college for a variety of reasons, including injury concerns at UCLA before transferring to Miami in 2020. While that might not sound ideal, Phillips already has a decent floor with a very high ceiling, and the Ravens are the perfect spot to coach him up. Considering Baltimore could lose both Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon in free agency, continuing to add young, high-level talent at the position only makes sense.
2nd round (No. 59): S Jevon Holland, Oregon
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
While not the top need Baltimore has this offseason, safety could be one of the more pressing ones still remaining after the first wave of free agency. The Ravens have two really good strong safeties in Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott but are lacking in coverage on the backend after cutting Earl Thomas. The selection of Holland corrects that in a big way. Holland has been viewed by some draft analysts as a borderline first-round pick, so finding him available at No. 59 is pretty impressive. However, it isn't just value Baltimore is getting here, they're getting a great deep free safety with man-coverage skills, a high football intelligence, and willingness to tackle in run support. If that sounds exactly like the type of player the Ravens need and would draft, it's precisely why I took him here. I truly believe Holland could be a starting safety as a rookie but even if Baltimore wasn't eager to put him into a starting role immediately, he'll find his way onto the field plenty. Holland would be a great depth player at both safety and nickel cornerback in a pinch, and considering the injury issues the Ravens had last season, it's more than plausible he'd find playing time in a variety of roles early in his career regardless of his starting status.