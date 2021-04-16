2-round mock draft has Cardinals taking CB, TE

The Arizona Cardinals have two positions that appear to be their biggest holes entering the 2021 NFL draft in two weeks. They are at cornerback and at tight end.

Those are the two positions that get addressed in a new two-round mock draft by Draft Wire managing editor Luke Easterling.

Round 1: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

Horn is the No. 2-ranked cornerback by Touchdown Wire. He is physical, athletic and has good game tape. If he or Alabama's Patrick Surtain are on the board, they probably should be the pick. Horn would have the opportunity to play and even start.

Round 2: Miami TE Brevin Jordan

Jordan is Touchdown Wire's third-ranked tight end of the draft. At 6-3 and 245 pounds, he is smaller than a lot of tight ends. In eight games in 2020, he caught 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. He should be able to beat out Darrell Daniels for at least the second tight end role on the team as a rookie.

