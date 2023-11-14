2 from Rochester, 2 from Stewartville among local players in Minnesota Football All-Star Game

Nov. 13—ROCHESTER — Two players from Rochester and two from Stewartville are among the local players who have been selected to play in the annual Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.

The game between the South and North squads will feature 88 seniors from around the state. This marks the 50th consecutive year the game will be played and the 61st game in the series. It will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The All-Star Game is sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. This will be the seventh time the game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Vikings.

A total of 10 local players and two local coaches will be part of the South squad.

The two players from Rochester are wide receiver Carter Holcomb of Mayo and defensive lineman Will Roth of Lourdes.

Last week, Roth was named the South District-Red Lineman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Stewartville, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A, will be represented by a pair of players.

Quarterback Ayden Helder and linebacker Caleb Jannsen of the Tigers will get another chance to play at U.S. Bank. Stewartville is currently 12-0 and plays in the Class 3A state semifinals against Section 8 champion Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at U.S Bank Stadium.

Lineman/running back Dylan Banks of Cannon Falls is another player who will get a chance to play in the state semifinals and the All-Star Game. The Bombers are in the Class 2A state semifinals and play against Eden Valley-Watkins at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

Other area players on the South squad include defensive end Easton Suess of Kasson-Mantorville, defensive back Keegan Ryan of Lake City, defensive back Jayce Kiehne of Fillmore Central, center Jordan Tornstrom of Caledonia and kicker AJ Donovan of La Crescent-Hokah.

Two of the assistant coaches for the South will be Joel Swanson of Kasson-Mantorville and Chris Mensink of Section 1, Class 1A champion Fillmore Central.

The South defeated the North 29-0 in 2022 and holds a 10-2 advantage over the last dozen years, when the current format was adopted.

Prior to the game, players and coaches for the event will attend an All-Star training camp at Minnetonka High School (South) and Concordia University St. Paul (North) from Wednesday, Nov. 29 to Saturday Dec. 2.

Tickets for the All-Star Game are $18 for adults (age 18 and up) and $8 for students (age 6-17).

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website at:

2023 High School All-Star Game.

All-Star Game rosters