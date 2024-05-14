2 record-breaking shovelnose sturgeons caught within 4 days in MN

Elliott Feldman and Tyler Young with their shovelnose sturgeon. Photos courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

(FOX 9) - Two record-breaking shovelnose sturgeons were caught within a few days of each other in Minnesota in March.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said it recognized two shovelnose sturgeons as state records in the catch-and-release category, based on the length of the fish.

Tyler Young of Lakeville caught, and ultimately released, a 34 ¼ inch shovelnose sturgeon on March 8, on the Mississippi River, breaking the state record, the DNR said.

Tyler Young with his shovelnose sturgeon. Photo courtsey of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (Supplied)

That record only lasted for so long, after Elliott Feldman, from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, caught a 35-inch shovelnose sturgeon on March 12 on the Minnesota River.

Elliott Feldman with his shovelnose sturgeon. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

This year, the DNR expanded its catch-and-release category to include records for 18 more species, due to the increased popularity of catch-and-release fishing in Minnesota.

