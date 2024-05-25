#2 Rebels break out the brooms in doubleheader with Cascade

May 24—GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast Rebels came into the season ranked number two in Class 2A and for all the right reasons. Coming off of a state tournament appearance, they did not lose a single player and have a hefty group of eight seniors.

On Thursday they showed off both the offense and the defense during their conference matchup with 13th ranked Cascade. In game one senior Madison Kluever took the mound, striking out 11 batter while giving up one run during seven innings.

The bats took care of business led by freshman shortstop Jordan Tegeler who went up and got one in the second inning for a solo home run. She led the team with two RBI.

Kluever and Leah Mangelsen each added an RBI while the base running stayed stellar for Northeast to steal two more runs. They held on to win 6-1.

In game two they leaned to another senior inside the circle. Haleigh Banowetz allowed just three hits in four innings pitched to keep the Cougars at bay.

The offense was the real star of game two, with Mangelsen and Ella Trenkamp driving in three runs each, including a home run from each.

Emma Kjergaard, their centerfielder, was able to drive in two.

Finally, the bottom of the lineup also delivered with Cadence Driscoll, Kaitlyn Hansen, Piper Isbell and Tegeler all driving in a run.

Tegeler's hit ended the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as Northeast got the shortened win 12-0.

Northeast also handled Central DeWitt on Wednesday night, defeating them 11-0 and 11-1.

The Rebels will get tested this weekend at Cedar Rapids Jefferson when they play both Jefferson and Davenport North.

Northeast splits doubleheader with Cascade

Just to the northwest of the softball diamond, the Rebel baseball team took the diamond for two games against Cascade.

The Cougars jumped on the Rebels early, scoring two in the first and second innings before the pitching settled down.

Northeast scored one run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game up at four a piece.

However, both teams were able to score three runs in the seventh inning and this game needed extras.

Unfortunately the Rebel bats went cold and the Cougars scored in the top of the ninth to get the win 8-7.

In game one sophomore Cael Kluever went six innings, striking out eight batters. Freshman Emerson Kreinbrink led the offense with two RBI.

The Northeast bats came alive in game two, tying up the game at two a piece in the bottom of the first before taking the lead 5-2 in the fourth.

A three run sixth inning opened this one up and the Rebels got the win 9-4.

Gavin Kramer got the start, giving up four runs in just over five innings while striking out nine batters.

Kreinbrink led the offense once again with three RBI.

Northeast is now 1-2 and will have a tough pair of games on Saturday, taking on Wapsie Valley and Kee High School.