2 prospects the Cowboys could’ve drafted instead of Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys had a multitude of options heading into the 2021 NFL draft. Could a special playmaker like Kyle Pitts fall, similar to CeeDee Lamb only one year ago? Keeping the OL a strength would’ve been a strong pick to make. The defense needed a running mate at CB to pair with Trevon Diggs, and they hoped to have had two excellent options.

Securing the LB position with the unknown health of Leighton Vander Esch, the big contract of Jaylon Smith and the many guys on one-year deals could’ve been a smart long-term play. The draft didn’t fall the way the wanted at No. 10 so they moved back two spots to 12 and added pick No.84 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In the end the Cowboys selected Micah Parson, LB, Penn State.

The choice, as is the case with all draft picks, will be met with differing opinions. Many fans will be asking what else could the Cowboys have done instead? Here are the top two alternative options

Choosing the offensive line, instead

The Cowboys were wiped from their preferred choices of cornerback, as the post-draft press conference alluded to. They decided to stay on the defensive side of the ball and claimed that Parsons actually outranked the two corners on their draft board, but positional importance would've had them going to the secondary if they were allowed to do so. An alternative would've been going to the offensive line. The Cowboys have built their team to win with offense and hopefully to not completely break on defense. Even last season when the defense shattered into a million pieces, if the quarterback and all three top offensive lineman didn’t get injured this Cowboys team very likely wins the division and goes to the playoffs. The biggest contracts on the team are almost all exclusively on offense, save for defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, and Zack Martin are all highly compensated stars. Why leave the fate of the offense to chance on a shaky offensive line? Smith hasn’t played a full season in any of the last five years, Martin has missed games the last two seasons, Collins has a hip issue and Conner Williams could be upgraded regardless of availability. Dallas could have gone to get a prospect who has played both LT and OG.

Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The Cowboys could have selected the Northwestern star who owned Chase Young, the rare defensive Heisman Trophy finalist from 2019. Slater opted out of the 2020 season like Parsons, but was well regarded as potentially the best OL prospect in the draft. A standout tackle prospect, Slater has the versatility to play up and down the line and could've found a home anywhere and immediately contributed over 1,000 snaps as a rookie while upgrading the most important unit on the team. Instead Dallas traded out of the No. 10 pick to gain an additional third rounder. Slater was still there at No. 12, but Dallas chose a different direction, instead selecting Parsons. Slater went with the next pick, No. 13 to the tackle-needy Los Angeles Chargers.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Tucker could play day one at LG, with the ability to slide out to either OT spot when injuries occur. A high-level version of Connor Williams, he wins reps more with athleticism, flexibility and smarts more than just being overly physical. Like Williams, Tucker also played OT in college, but looks to be more of a guard in the NFL. The Cowboys could have upgraded the weakness on the OL while also protecting OTs coming off of injuries. Vera-Tucker went the pick right after Slater, No. 14 to a trading-up New York Jets. Did the Cowboys make a wise decision? Only time will tell.

