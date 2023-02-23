Which 2 players were named best free-agent fits for the Commanders?

Unbelievably, NFL free agency is only three weeks away. The franchise tag window opened this week, and while no team has applied the tag as of this time, it’s coming.

It’s a near lock the Washington Commanders will apply the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne. The 25-year-old Payne is coming off a season in which he recorded career-highs in sacks [11.5] and tackles for loss [18]. Payne was dominant and has only missed one game in five seasons.

Washington wants to keep Payne and will use the tag — in all likelihood — to negotiate a long-term deal for the former Alabama star.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen — a former Washington player — recently named his top 50 free agents. Bowen is one of the best film evaluators in the business, so when he says something, you should pay attention.

This week, Bowen named his top 50 free-agent fits for ESPN. He sees two of the top 50 free agents as fits for the Commanders, and one of those is Payne.

Here’s what Bowen said about Payne, his No. 4 free agent:

Multiple teams would be in the mix for Payne if he makes it to free agency given his great tape and pass rush production in 2022, but I see the Commanders using the franchise tag or signing the defensive tackle to a long-term deal. A big, powerful mover at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Payne has the foot quickness and lower-body agility to create disruption. I think he stays in Washington to secure one of the league’s best defensive fronts.

Bowen didn’t forget that the Commanders needed help on the offensive line, naming his No. 41 free agent, Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis, as a fit for Washington.

With Commanders right guard Trai Turner set up to be a free agent, Washington could upgrade at the position by adding Davis. He’s a good mover at 320 pounds and can reach and climb in zone schemes, delivering a strike on contact. And Davis will drop anchor to handle power rushers in pass protection. While his run-block win rate was below average this season (68.8%), he did rank among the top 25 guards in pass block win rate (93.2).

Story continues

We mentioned Davis as a possibility for Washington last month. Davis is a native of Ashburn, where the Commanders’ headquarters are located. He played on the same high school team as star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The fit makes sense.

If Washington can sign Davis or a comparable free agent, then add another offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL draft, it would go a long way in improving a struggling unit. One of the mysteries of the offseason is what will the Commanders do with Sam Cosmi? Keep him at tackle, or move him to guard?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire