2 Phillies prospects a step closer to the bigs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The current Phillies are running roughshod over the rest of baseball this season. A pair of players who represent the future of the franchise are killing it as well, and they're now reportedly one step closer to the bigs.

The organization has promoted two of its top picks from the 2023 MLB Draft — shortstop Aidan Miller and pitcher George Klassen — from the Clearwater Threshers to High-A Jersey Shore, Milb Central's Chase Ford reported. MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo confirmed those reports.

Miller, the 27th overall pick last year and the organization's No. 2-ranked prospect, hit the ground running in his first full minor league season for the Threshers, leading the Florida State League in doubles (16) and sitting in the top five in in slugging percentage (.483) and OPS (.884).

Klassen earned his promotion through sheer dominance. In his nine starts this season for Clearwater, Klassen allowed 21 hits and struck out 57 hitters in 38 innings, or 1.5 Ks per inning pitched.

His 0.71 ERA is the lowest in the FSL for any pitcher with at least 20 innings pitched. Klassen struggled with his control last season at the University of Minnesota, walking 47 in 56 and 2/3 innings. He is finding his spots so far as a pro this season, dropping his walks per 9 innings pitched from 7.5 to 2.8.

Klassen is dazzling hitters with a three-pitch mix, featuring a high-90s fastball, a curve and a nasty cutter that looks more like a sweeper. He pitches once every six days and could line up to pitch Friday night at home when Jersey Shore hosts the Wilmington Blue Rocks.