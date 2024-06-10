2 Phillies prospects a step closer to the bigs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The current Phillies are running roughshod over the rest of baseball this season. A pair of players who represent the future of the franchise are killing it as well, and are one step closer to the bigs.

The organizations promoted two of their top picks from the 2023 MLB Draft, as shortstop Aidan Miller and pitcher George Klassen made the jump from Clearwater for High-A Jersey Shore.

Miller, the 27th pick overall last year and the organization's number two ranked prospect, has hit he ground running in his first full minor league season for the Threshers, leading the Florida State League in doubles (16) and ranks in the top five in the FSL in slugging percentage (.483) and OPS (.884).

Klassen earned his promotion by sheer dominance. In his nine starts thus far this season for Clearwater, Klassen has allowed 21 hits and struck out 57 hitters in 38 innings, or 1.5 Ks per inning pitched.

His 0.71 ERA is the lowest in the FSL for any pitcher with at least 20 innings pitched. Last season at the University of Minnesota he struggled with his control, walking 47 in 56 2/3 innings. He is finding his spots so far as a pro this season, dropping his walks per 9 IP from 7.5 to 2.8.

He is dazzling hitters with a 3-pitch mix, featuring a high-90s fastball, curve and a nasty cutter, which looks more like a sweeper. He pitches once every six days, and could be lines up to pitch Friday night at home when Jersey Shore hosts the Wilmington Blue Rocks.