2 of the Peoria area's most successful football coaches headed to the Illinois hall of fame

Elmwood/Brimfield coach Todd Hollis, left, and Washington coach Darrell Crouch, right, are part of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association hall of fame class in 2024.

Two Peoria-area coaches are entering the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association hall of fame as members of the class of 2024.

Former Washington head coach Darrell Crouch and Elmwood/Brimfield head coach Todd Hollis will be honored on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the I Hotel and Illinois Conference Center in Champaign. Crouch will go in as a retired coach, while Hollis is one of nine active coaches to be enshrined.

Crouch wrapped up a 19-year career as Washington's all-time winningest coach, capping his tenure with an 11-2 season where the Panthers made a run to the Class 6A semifinals. He posted a 156-54 (.743) overall record with 16 successive playoff appearances and won or shared nine Mid-Illini Conference titles.

"Feeling very blessed tonight," Crouch posted on X.com. "... It has been a dream and goal to be a part of this group! Thanks to all the players and coaches that have made this possible!!"

Hollis just finished his 25th season where the Trojans finished the 2023 campaign on a three-game win streak. The Week 9 victory was Hollis' 150th career win. He has a record of 150-94 (.615) with 17 playoff appearances including a nine-year postseason run from 2010 to 2018.

"So thankful for outstanding young men, great parents, strong admin and community support," Hollis posted on Facebook. "I work with coaches who love our players. This is a blessing. Thank you to my wife and family."

Other members of the class of 2024 include retired head coaches Brian McDonough of Oak Forest, Larry Johnsen Jr. of Geneseo, Jason Karnes of Herrin and Will Smith Jr. of Chicago Julian.

Active head coaches part of the 2024 class include Scott Horner of Columbia, Mike Holmes of Chicago Leo, BJ Zeleznik of LeRoy, Darren Sunkett of East St. Louis, Mark Dodd of Bismarck-Henning, Mark Grounds of Jacksonville, Chad Hetlet of Glen Ellyn Glenbard West and Tim Racki of LaGrange Park Nazareth. Assistant coach Larry Lokanc of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West is also to be enshrined.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria-area football coaches picked for IHSFCA hall of fame