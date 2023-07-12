2 Patriots named as 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was named a Pro football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the Class of 2024 in the coach/contributor category on Wednesday.

Kraft joins a list that includes the likes of Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr. and Marty Schottenheimer. There are 29 semifinalists in all.

There were also 31 semifinalist nominees in the seniors category. One of those included former Patriots wide receiver Stanley Morgan.

Morgan played for New England from 1977-1989. He holds the Patriots’ franchise record for receiving yards with 10,352. He had a total of 557 receptions for 10,716 receiving yards and 76 touchdowns over the course of his career, along with four Pro Bowl and two All-Pro nods.

Both Kraft and Morgan will be up against stiff competition to make the final cut in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but they’re on track for a real shot at getting inducted.

