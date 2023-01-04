2 Panthers out of Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 18 matchup vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers’ final Wednesday injury report of the 2022 season, thankfully, came out a bit light.
Headlining the afternoon’s chart was defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, who was held out of practice due to a back injury. The seventh-year veteran has started and played in 13 games for Carolina this year—totaling 37 combined tackles (five for a loss), 1.0 sack, nine quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.
Also out, with an ankle issue, was linebacker Chandler Wooten. Wooten, who has been used exclusively on special teams, was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad back on Oct. 18. He has recorded 145 snaps, an assisted tackle and a forced fumble—which came in the Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here’s the report in its entirety:
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
DT Matt Ioannidis
Back
DNP
TE Stephen Sullivan
Elbow
Limited
LB Chandler Wooten
Ankle
DNP
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Hamstring
Limited
OT Taylor Moton
Rest
DNP
