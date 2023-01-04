2 Panthers out of Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 18 matchup vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers’ final Wednesday injury report of the 2022 season, thankfully, came out a bit light.

Headlining the afternoon’s chart was defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, who was held out of practice due to a back injury. The seventh-year veteran has started and played in 13 games for Carolina this year—totaling 37 combined tackles (five for a loss), 1.0 sack, nine quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Also out, with an ankle issue, was linebacker Chandler Wooten. Wooten, who has been used exclusively on special teams, was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad back on Oct. 18. He has recorded 145 snaps, an assisted tackle and a forced fumble—which came in the Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s the report in its entirety:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status DT Matt Ioannidis Back DNP TE Stephen Sullivan Elbow Limited LB Chandler Wooten Ankle DNP LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Hamstring Limited OT Taylor Moton Rest DNP

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire