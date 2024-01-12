2 Ohio State wide receivers decide their plans for next season

Two Ohio State football wide receivers have announced their intentions for next season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. announced on social media on Thursday that he has decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

He thanked the football program and Ohio State athletic department for its support over the years as well as Buckeye Nation.

“The love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever,” said Harrison. “I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field. I appreciated the support these past three years. Buckeyes for life.”

He caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season. Harrison was also a Heisman Trophy finalist.

His father, Marvin Harrison Sr., played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1996-2008 and got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Buckeyes did get some good news on Thursday.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka announced on his social media page that he will be returning to school for his senior year.

He said he was grown and learned a lot during his time at Ohio State.

“I am returning for my senior year at Ohio State,” said Egbuka. “I’m looking forward to what his year will behold! GO BUCKS!”