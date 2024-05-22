2 North Cross student-athletes sign NLI

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday afternoon, 2 North Cross student-athletes signed their national letter of intent.

Maddox Haskins- Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) for hockey (D1)

Maddox Haskins has been a student at North Cross for 15 years (since JK3), has been playing hockey ever since the age of 4 and competitive travel hockey for the last 12 years!! Haskins spent his early years playing for the Roanoke Express/ Roanoke Junior Dawgs and then his last 4 years playing for the North Carolina Golden Bears, a AAA team out of Raleigh, NC!! The year his team won the Elite Junior Prospects Hockey League, Haskins was named League MVP and he still ranks 10th on the All-Time Single Season Points-Getter list for the history of the League. Despite his hectic hockey schedule, Haskins has been a valuable member of several North Cross teams, including the Boys Varsity Soccer team for the past 5 years, earning 1st team All-Conference his Senior year, and winning one State Championship (2021) and 2 Conference Championships (201 & 2022) during his career. Haskins also played on the inaugural 2019-2020 North Cross Hockey Team that went and won the 18U division of the prestigious Three Rivers Tournament in Pittsburg. Haskins was also on the Boys Varsity Lacrosse team his Junior year and enjoyed one season of Boys Varsity Golf this past Spring. But alas, his love of hockey and the dream of playing the sport in college has finally become a reality, as Haskins is looking forward to studying Mechanical Engineering next year at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and playing D1 hockey for the Tigers!! Best wishes to you, Maddox!!

Lennon Kuehl- Denison University for hockey (D2)

Lennon Kuehl has been a student at North Cross for 11 years and has been playing hockey since the age of 5! Kuehl played Roanoke Youth Hockey from the ages of 5-16 and has spent the past 3 years with the NC Golden Bears out of Raleigh, NC. This past season, Kuehl played on a 18U AAA Golden Bears team that traveled all over the country. At the age of 15, Kuehl played goalie for the 18U Railyard Dawgs and had the highest save percentage in the league. Kuehl also once received the Korn Award from Mitch Korn (current NHL goalie coach for the NY Islanders) and was chosen to be a counselor at his goalie camp multiple summers. As a goalie, Kuehl also played on the 2019-2020 inaugural North Cross Hockey Team that won the 18U division of the prestigious Three Rivers Tournament in Pittsburg. Aside from hockey, Kuehl has been a 5x letterman for the North Cross Boys Varsity Lacrosse team that has won 3 VISAA D2 State Championships (2021, 2022, 2023) and one Conference title in 2021. Kuehl is very excited about his commitment to Denison University, “the perfect mix of athletics and academics” for him, and to play hockey for the “Big Red” Hockey team, who compete as an independent team in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division 2. Best wishes to you, Lennon!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.