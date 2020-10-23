2 NFL MVP quarterbacks weigh in on Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and one deja vu experience

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Friday:

▪ The quarterbacks-turned-broadcasters who were named the NFL’s Most Valuable Players in 2001 and 2002 have plenty of thoughts on new Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

For 1999 and 2001 NFL MVP Kurt Warner, what he witnessed this week with the Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tagovailoa QB change feels like deja vu. (More on that in a minute.)

Meanwhile, Rich Gannon — the 2002 NFL MVP, two-time All Pro quarterback and one of CBS’ top four NFL game analysts — told me over the summer that “the biggest challenge” for Tagovailoa will be “the speed of the game and getting him mentally prepared to go out there and have answers. The why is so important. Why is [offensive coordinator] Chan Gailey calling this play and this protection? What are we expecting from this defense? You can do all these installs, but until you live it and rep it — until you’ve done it in game-like situations — it’s hard to know whether that player is ready to do it.

“And it’s not just whether or not a rookie quarterback is ready to play. Is the team around him ready for a young quarterback? When Joe Flacco went to the Ravens, they had Ed Reed, the No. 1 defense, a really good running game. The message was: Don’t steer us into an iceberg.”

Gannon likes Tagovailoa, like most former quarterbacks-turned-broadcasters who evaluated him.

“He’s an intriguing player; he fits the mold of some of these dual-threat QBs,” Gannon said. “He can make plays with his legs and has a great feel to elude the rush. He has good anticipation. The guy had amazing production. He’s got the release and accuracy and touch you like, both on the short and intermediate stuff and the mid-range stuff, and he throws a pretty deep ball. Sometimes he looks like he’s playing at a different speed than anybody else.

“The other part about him you like is he’s a tough guy. How he handled the locker room and the huddle at Alabama [were positives]. He’s got a lot of experience playing in big games.

“He’s got to learn that sometimes the only play is to throw the ball away, because the best ability is availability. When he goes outside the pocket, he’s got to protect his head, shoulder and legs and it takes a while for some of these guys to learn that. Even from the SEC to the NFL, the speed of the game on the perimeter is so different.”

As for Warner, his career track differed dramatically from Fitzpatrick’s, but Warner experienced in 2004 what Fitzpatrick is experiencing now.

Warner had led St. Louis to a Super Bowl championship and won the two MVP awards but eventually lost his starting job and was released by the Rams in June 2004. He then signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Giants, was named New York’s starter to open the season and won five of his first seven games but then lost two in a row and was replaced by rookie quarterback Eli Manning.

New York went 1-6 under Manning to finish 6-10 and Warner voided the second year of his contract after the season.

“My initial reaction was why now?” Warner, now with NFL Network, said of the Dolphins’ quarterback switch. “The team is playing the best it has played. Ryan Fitzpatrick is playing great football. But the very next thought in my head was where have I seen this before?

“Oh yeah, it happened to me in 2004 with the New York Giants. We were 5-4. We were a playoff team if the season had ended at that time and they made the move to go to Eli Manning. The big thing I remember is coach [Tom] Coughlin bringing me into his office and basically looking me in the eye and saying, ‘Hey Kurt, the reason we’re sitting where we’re at right now is because of how you played. This is not fair; this is not anything you deserve. But this is what I feel I need to do in the best interests of this organization.’

“It wasn’t about that season. It was about the future. So when that team was ready to win a championship, their quarterback was ready to win a championship. And we all know how that played out for the New York Giants” with Manning leading them to two Super Bowl titles.

“And that’s what you have to look at here,” Warner said of the Dolphins. “We understand this is a longterm decision for the future of this organization. The team is starting to play well. Now it’s get our young quarterback in there so he can play well as we get ready to compete for a championship. There’s going to be growing pains. Tua is going to take some lumps but we hope those lumps lead to the greatness the Giants got to see with Eli Manning. We hope the same thing happens for Tua.”

