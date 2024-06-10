2 Nashville SC players among Top 25 in MLS jersey sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Nashville SC players are among the top 25 in Major League Soccer jersey sales for 2024.

Nashville SC said Hany Mukhtar’s jersey is the eighth best-selling jersey on MLSstore.com, while Jacob Shaffelburg’s jersey is the 13th best-selling jersey on the site. Officials added jersey sale data was collected from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2024.

Mukhtar, who is German, and Shaffelburg, a Canadian, are the only players representing their countries in the top 25.

Nashville SC said Mukhtar has made the top 25 in each of the last four seasons. He is Nashville’s first designated player and all-time leading scorer with 62 goals and 44 assists.

Mukhtar, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner, leads the Boys in Gold this season with 10 MLS goal contributions.

Shaffelburg, who is appearing on the top 25 list for the first time, is currently with the Canadian Men’s National Team for pre-Copa America 2024 training and friendlies. The Nova Scotia native has appeared in 10 matches for the national team and scored a goal in Canada’s 2-0 Copa qualifying win over Trinidad and Tobago in March. He also has eight goal contributions across all games this season for Nashville SC.

Other Nashville SC players currently competing on the international stage include Anibal Godoy for Panama, along with Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman, both for the United States.

The full list of the 2024 top 25 selling MLS player jerseys can be found below.

