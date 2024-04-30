2 MSSU athletes named MIAA Field Athletes of the Week

Apr. 30—For the second time in three weeks, Missouri Southern's track and field teams swept the MIAA's Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Kirsten Womack was the women's field athlete of the week; Peyton Barton earned the same award on the men's side.

This marks Barton's fourth time winning the award during the outdoor season and 10th time total for the year. He was named Indoor Field Athlete of the week six times.

—Womack was part of the Southern team that traveled to Baldwin City, Kansas, last weekend to compete at the ZK Invite hosted by Baker University.

She took first in the discus throw, recording an NCAA-qualifying throw and personal record of 48.25 meters. That mark ranks seventh in MSSU history.

Southern's Briar Gillum came in third in the discus, and Aubrey Skinner came in seventh.

Additionally, Womack placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 13.57 meters.

—Barton also competed at the ZK Invite bringing home two victories in his two events.

Barton won the hammer throw with an NCAA-qualifying mark of 66.02 meters. That mark would rank at the top of the MIAA and second in NCAA Division II, but Barton's throw earlier in the month was longer than Saturday's mark.

In the discus throw, Barton's NCAA-qualifying toss of 53.44 meters earned him first place.

The Lions' Cedrick Pearson also had an NCAA-qualifying mark in the discuss of 52.10 meters and came in second in the event.

The MIAA championships are next on the schedule for Southern's track and field teams. Hosted by Northwest Missouri State University, they will take place Friday through Sunday.

In last week's national ratings, Southern's men's team was ranked fourth and the women's team moved up to 10th.