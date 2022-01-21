2 more players return to Steelers via reserve/future deals

Running back Trey Edmunds and offensive tackle Chaz Green were brought back to the Steelers on reserve/future contracts the team announced today.

Both players spent time on the Steelers practice squad this past season. Green was elevated for two games in special teams capacity. Edmunds has been with the team on and off since 2018 and has appeared in 21 games.

Edmunds and Green were added to the list of 12 others the Steelers signed 12 players earlier this week — per usual this time of year.

