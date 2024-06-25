2 more Barcelona youngsters tipped for Olympic games call-ups

Two high-profile young members of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Barcelona could yet be called up by Spain, for the country’s upcoming Olympics campaign.

The subject of the Olympics has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over recent months.

As much comes with a whole host of Barcelona’s young talents having been tipped for call-ups to Spain’s finalised squad for the tournament.

To date, the likes of Fermín López, Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal have all been rumoured to be in the sights of La Roja boss Santi Denia.

The brass at the Camp Nou have done their utmost to convince Spain against calling up their stars, in the knowledge that the Paris games will clash with incoming head coach Hansi Flick’s first pre-season with the club.

But, if the latest word to have surfaced on Tuesday is anything to go by, the RFEF have not yet been deterred.

As per a report from Diario AS, Spain are now giving consideration to calling up Blaugrana pair Alejandro Balde, and Ansu Fati.

The former’s situation is of particular concern at Barcelona, with left-back Balde having not taken to the pitch since all the way back in January, owing to a serious hamstring injury.

It now remains to be seen whether the Catalans’ concerns are heard…

Conor Laird | GSFN