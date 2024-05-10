2 more 49ers draft picks officially sign rookie contracts

Two more 49ers draft picks have signed their rookie contracts the team announced Friday. Offensive lineman Dominick Puni and linebacker Tatum Bethune both signed their four-year contracts, bringing the total to five draft picks of San Francisco’s eight-player class to ink their standard rookie deals.

Cornerback Renardo Green, running back Isaac Guerendo and wide receiver Jacob Cowing all signed their deals Thursday, but the team officially announced them with Puni and Bethune.

WR Ricky Pearsall, OL Jarrett Kingston and safety Malik Mustapha remain unsigned, although whether they sign is largely a formality since the years and dollars are pre-set.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire