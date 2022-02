TheWolverine.com

As Phil Martelli sat down in the Crisler Center media room for his postgame press conference on Wednesday, he stammered. During the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers on Wednesday night, he found himself once again pacing the coach’s box as the team’s interim head coach while Juwan Howard began serving a five-game suspension. “I’m not like one of these, ‘Aw, shucks,’ that kind of thing,” Martelli said.