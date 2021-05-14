2 members of Seahawks 2021 NFL draft class now under contract

In addition to the 13 undrafted free agents signed on Friday, the Seattle Seahawks now have two members of their three-player draft class under contract.

Wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge, who was selected in the second round, and tackle Stone Forsythe, taken in the sixth, have both officially signed with Seattle. Only cornerback Tre Brown has yet to sign his contract, but he is expected to participate in this weekend’s minicamp.

The Seahawks also signed German linebacker Aaron Donkor on Friday. Donkor was allocated to Seattle via the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Donkor will join Seattle’s rookie draft and undrafted class, as well as the four players signed Thursday, for the three-day minicamp.

