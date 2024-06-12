2 LSU baseball players make Perfect Game’s postseason All-American team

Perfect Game has recently dropped its postseason All-American team and two members of LSU have made the list. Luke Holman and Tommy White are the Tigers who have received those honors.

Holman was listed as a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game. Holman made two appearances in the postseason. He pitched against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament and against North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional. He finished with a 1-1 record and a 2.95 ERA as he gave up four runs in 12.2 innings. All four of those runs came in the 6-2 loss to North Carolina in the winner’s bracket game.

White was listed as a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game. He was the backbone of this Tigers team and he finished the postseason after going 13-for-47 (.277) with one double, one homer, and six RBI.

Both of these players are draft-eligible and could likely be early-round draft picks in the 2024 MLB draft.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire