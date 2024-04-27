2 local football stars just got drafted by NFL teams!

DETROIT (WJW) — NE Ohio is well represented in the NFL Draft Saturday with two more local athletes getting the call from NFL teams.

Aurora High School alum AJ Barner has been drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.

Aurora HS shared the good news on its social media page with a photo of Barner getting the big call!

St. Ignatius HS & Ohio State alum Tommy Eichenberg has been drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ohio State Buckeyes congratulated Eichenberg in a social media post Saturday afternoon.

Tommy’s brother Liam plays for the Miami Dolphins.

