2 key Steelers on track with rehab, expected to be ready for training camp

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
Injuries, some season-ending, are an inevitable part of the violent game of pro football. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it started Week 1 of the 2020 season and seemed unending, forcing a non-stop shuffling of players, patchworking both sides of the ball.

59 offensive snaps into the Steelers-Giants game Week 1, offensive tackle Zach Banner went down. We all knew it was nothing minor when Ben Roethlisberger knelt over his tackle, who was writhing in pain. As it turned out, Banner tore his ACL and would be out for the season.

To compound matters, linebacker Devin Bush also tore his ACL, his on a non-contact play in Pittsburgh’s Week 5 victory over Cleveland. Bush had a sack, 26 tackles, two quarterback hits and three batted passes to start the season. He was a large part of why the Steelers were 5-0.

The good news is that’s all behind Banner and Bush, who, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, are both on track with rehabilitation. Banner expects to be reading for training camp, which for the Steelers could start as early as July 21.

Zach Banner has new motivation for healthy, bounce-back 2021 season

