2 key factors heading into Ball State football's MAC matchup at Eastern Michigan

MUNCIE, Ind. — Although Ball State football's season is still young, its Week 6 Mid-American Conference matchup at Eastern Michigan is crucial.

The Cardinals (1-4, 0-1 MAC) and Eagles (2-3, 0-1 MAC) both hope to overcome slow starts, and with BSU facing formidable foes Toledo (4-1, 1-0 MAC) and Central Michigan (3-2, 1-0 MAC) afterward, a preceding loss would significantly diminish its chances at contention.

Adding to Ball State's sense of urgency is last season's disappointing 20-16 homecoming loss to EMU, which ignited its late-season downturn.

"I truly did believe that we should have won that game," linebacker Cole Pearce said. "Just having that in the back of our mind throughout our preparation this week ... I think will give us that little motivation going into the game."

Here are two key factors in the matchup:

Ball State football's defense must bounce back, contain Eastern Michigan's mobile quarterback

Ball State's defense was ineffective in its last two outings, especially early. The Cardinals allowed a combined six touchdowns and three field goals in first halves against Georgia Southern and Western Michigan, and only forced four punts and zero turnovers.

The opposition often gashed BSU's defense on long passes to wide-open receivers, causing Cardinal defensive backs to gesture to one another in confusion.

Head coach Mike Neu attributed the shortcomings to injuries, lack of confidence and his players failing to execute, and said he had a "long conversation" with the team on Sunday about the defensive problems.

"It's guys just not trusting their job. Some of the receivers that got cut loose, (our guys') eyes were in the backfield and maybe trying to do a little bit too much," Neu said. "It takes great discipline when you're playing on that side of the ball … whether it's RPO, whether it's double moves, whether it's a pump and on screen route and trying to slip somebody up the sidelines."

Whereas BSU's passing defense, which allowed a combined 691 air yards yards in its last two contests, has been the primary issue, Eastern Michigan presents a different challenge.

EMU's Austin Smith will be the most athletic quarterback Ball State has faced thus far (46 carries in five games). He also broke loose several times in these teams' 2022 matchup, rushing 19 times for 79 yards gained (52 net) and one touchdown while completing 20-of-34 passes for 197 yards.

"He's one of those guys that's going to make you defend the whole field every drop back pass," Neu said. "You've gotta be a good tackling team … You've got to make him earn it and he's one of those guys when I look at the tape right now from a year ago, he's improved greatly."

Generating pressure on Smith would go a long way toward masking mistakes in BSU's secondary and containing scrambles.

After solid performances by Ball State's front seven to start the year — six sacks and 15.0 TFL's in the first three games — the Cardinals' rushers have been thwarted the last two weeks (two sacks, 5.0 TFL's).

"Last game and in the green game prior, I thought we had some good opportunities to disrupt the passer and get some sacks there, but we just didn't execute," Pearce said. "I know that will change."

Ball State football's offense must start faster

Currently, the Cardinals sport of the third lowest scoring first-half offense (4.3 points per) against FBS schools.

Daunting contests against Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia would hurt most teams' average, but BSU's similar showings against Georgia Southern and WMU were more concerning.

In those two outings, Ball State picked up just 13 total first downs in 11 first-half drives, and its lone TD came via a miraculous effort by receiver Qian Magwood.

Neu said most of the stalled drives were the result of "self-inflicted wounds," especially against the Broncos when the Cardinals committed eight first-half penalties for 87 total yards. One, in particular, was extremely costly as it negated a key third-down conversion and led to a strip sack on quarterback Layne Hatcher.

"We've got to work hard to make sure that is not something that presents itself again," Neu said. "I feel confident that that won't happen. That's that's not been a problem for us this year."

But BSU finished strong offensively at Western Michigan, however, scoring two touchdowns, committing just two penalties and notching 68 more passing yards in the second half than in the first.

With that newfound momentum, Hatcher said he expects to start this week and build from it.

"When you look back at the first half of the game, I think we scored on two of the four drives, and the other two drives we had costly penalties and I had a fumble," Hatcher said. "So when we don't hurt ourselves, we're usually pretty successful. But when we get in our own way, it can cause problems."

