2 key factors for Ball State football in winnable home opener with Indiana State

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State football's first home game of the season is set up to be celebratory.

It's Family Weekend, the athletics department will employ "new fan experiences" and the Cardinals (0-2) have a prime chance to recapture the Victory Bell trophy with a win over longtime rival Indiana State (0-2).

The teams have battled 63 times since 1924, but there have only been three meetings since 1991. The Sycamores most recently snapped BSU's six-game winning streak with a 27-20 triumph in 2014.

"Obviously, it's a big deal," head coach Mike Neu said. "You circle this one. Let's go, man. It's a great opportunity. Our guys know we've got to play our best football."

Ball State also needs a win to recapture momentum after blowout losses at Southeastern Conference opponents Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia.

The Cardinals will not name a starting quarterback until Friday and will likely again be without star tight end Brady Hunt (ankle) and running back Vaugh Pemberton (knee, ankle), according to Neu.

Linebacker Joey Stemler (knee), who started in place for the injured Clayton Coll, and left guard Jon Mucciolo (knee) are both questionable to play.

Still, on paper, the Cardinals should be up to the task. Here are two key factors to watch.

Sep 9, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) tries to tackle Ball State Cardinals running back Marquez Cooper (15) during the first half at Sanford Stadium.

Ball State football must establish its running game

BSU's running-game woes through its first two weeks were likely due to the caliber of talent it faced, rather than its own shortcomings.

Against an ISU squad that's allowed 315 total rushing yards, however, the Cardinals have a real opportunity to get running back Marquez Cooper going after totaling just 41 yards on 27 carries (1.5 YPC) through two weeks.

A big game from the Kent State transfer could springboard him and the offensive line toward success come Mid-American Conference play.

"That's always a goal is trying to get the run game established, no matter what year that it is, no matter what opponent it is. It was tough sledding the first couple of weeks," Neu said. "Our guys are ready for that challenge, and it starts with a great game plan ... That's going to help set up everything else, gonna take pressure off the quarterback."

Quarterback Kiael Kelly's running ability could also be used more against the Sycamores. IU backup quarterback Brendan Sorsby had some success with his legs against Indiana State, rushing six times for 28 yards, so perhaps Kelly will get more opportunities than his three rushes against UGA.

Having a consistent run game could also allow the Cardinals to have sustained drives. Each of BSU's five turnovers so far has come on pass plays, and it's also endured seven three-and-outs, further hurting the defense's effectiveness.

"Just staying on the field. We were doing a lot of three-and-outs in both games," receiver Qian Magwood said about the offense's goals. "Keeping drives alive and finishing with touchdowns."

Ball State football's defense must take advantage of Indiana State's offensive struggles

ISU's been without reigning Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year quarterback Cade Chambers (shoulder) for its first two games, and the offense struggled mightily as a result.

Backups Gavin Screws and Evan Olaes combined to complete just 16-of-37 passes for 137 yards and five interceptions, and the Sycamores' only score this season came on a 75-yard fumble return TD.

If Chambers misses his third straight contest, the Cardinals' defense should be in a position to build on the flashes it's shown against greater opponents. The unit generated two sacks, two interceptions and one turnover on downs against SEC foes, and translating that production into fewer points is the next step.

"That interception the other day that Aljareek had, that was a great play … Damion Charity has done a lot of good things. Red Potts has been tried a lot through two games and he's done a great job of holding his own. I'm really proud of that," Neu said. "And I think our guys up front — they're probably not getting as much credit, but there's been some hurries, there's been some pressure generated through the first couple of games there."

Indiana State has also struggled running the ball, totaling just 173 yards on 68 carries (2.5 YPC) with two lost fumbles.

Ball State improved against the run from Week 1 to Week 2, lowering its rushing yards allowed from 113 (5.7 YPC) to just 99 (3.5 YPC).

Getting a healthier version of defensive end Tavion Woodard, who missed Game 1 before returning in a limited role last week, should also bolster BSU's resistance.

"I've learned that we got a really good defense. We shut out Georgia in the first quarter. That hasn't happened I think in 10 years somebody said, so that's big on its own," linebacker Keionté Newson said. "We are really tight-knit group and we're a loving group and we're gonna come together and fight it out."

