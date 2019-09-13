2 key defensive linemen good to go for Sunday Night Football

Fletcher Cox (toe) and Derek Barnett (shoulder) were both full participants in Friday's practice and will play on Sunday Night Football against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Both players were limited earlier in the week, but were never in real danger of missing this game.

Meanwhile, here's the Eagles' injury report going into Week 2:

Out: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), OT Jordan Mailata (back)

Doubtful: QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist)

This week, we saw Grugier-Hill and Mailata work out on side fields. Mailata was doing sprints one day and Grugier-Hill even came out with a helmet. While Mailata is strictly a depth player, the return of Grugier-Hill would certainly help this defense. He's getting over an MCL sprain he suffered during training camp and is on schedule to return to practice soon.

Sudfeld returned to practice in a limited fashion this week, but his fractured left wrist hasn't yet completely healed. He still has a small wrap on the wrist and noticeably doesn't catch footballs with that hand when they're thrown to him.

When Sudfeld is fully healthy, the Eagles will have a decision to make about their backup quarterback spot. They will likely keep just two active on game days, so the decision will be between Sudfeld and Josh McCown for the backup job behind Carson Wentz.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to that point," head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

The Eagles are relatively healthy heading into Week 2, but did lose Malik Jackson (Lisfranc) for the season in the season opener.

Overcoming significant injuries is nothing new for the Eagles.

"Yeah, I think that because we've had that the last couple of seasons, we don't blink," Pederson said. "The next guy or the next man up or the next guy in has always been the mentality. I feel like one of our strengths as a staff is coaching our second- and third-string type players and getting them prepared. This is no different."

