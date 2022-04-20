2 important pieces for 49ers sign tendered contracts

The 49ers on Tuesday officially announced wide receiver Jauan Jennings and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill both signed their one-year exclusive rights free agent tenders. While signing ERFA tenders is typically a formality, Jennings and Brunskill could both play significant roles for San Francisco in 2022.

Jennings, a 2020 seventh-round pick, emerged last season as a valuable blocker in the 49ers’ run game and then later in the year as a pass catcher. He didn’t see regular-season action as a rookie, but in 2021 he posted 24 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns.

His late-season burst showed how valuable he can be in the team’s passing attach. Between Weeks 11 and 17 he put up 19 receptions, 244 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll go into camp as the frontrunner to be the No. 3 receiver.

Brunskill is another player who could wind up starting along an offensive line with question marks at center and both guard spots. He’s started at right guard the last two years, while also filling in at tackle and center during his three-year tenure with the 49ers.

While his play has been up-and-down, he’s always available with 33 consecutive starts over the last two years. The 49ers would ideally improve at RG, but they could certainly do worse than starting Brunskill. If they do find an upgrade there, Brunskill would become the top reserve OL with experience at all five positions.

