2 horses owned by Atlanta-based group racing in the Kentucky Derby

It’s off to the races for an Atlanta ownership group hoping one of their horses takes home the Kentucky Derby.

West Paces Racing owns two of the horses competing in the Saturday race.

Their names are Dornoch and Society Man.

Both horses are three years old and were born in Kentucky.

Society Man and Dornoch are hoping that a winning spirit lives in their genes. Both were sired by Good Magic, the runner-up to the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Dornoch is also a full brother to Mage, the winner of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

The official Kentucky Derby odds don’t have either horse as a frontrunner, but stranger things have happened.

Dornoch currently has 21-1 odds while Society Man’s odds are a little higher at 46-1.

