These 2 head coaches will lead Metro, County teams at 2024 Save An Eye football game

The Save An Eye football game creates memories for players and coaches each year as the best football graduates in the area come together to raise money for a good cause.

The coaches of this year's game are no exceptions.

Iroquois coach Manny Johnson will coach the Metro and Union City coach Mike Wydro is in charge of the County. The game is set for June 28 at 7 p.m. at Veterans Stadium.

For Johnson, it's a chance to coach his Braves in the game and reconnect with Cathedral Prep and McDowell players after spending the first part of his coaching career at those schools as an assistant coach.

Wydro gets a chance to coach in the game just 12 years after playing in it for North East.

Manny Johnson, left, and Mike Wydro will coach the Save An Eye football game in 2024.

“It's a huge honor to be a part of this game,” Wydro said. “Playing in this game in high school was one of the biggest moments of my life and it feels great to come back and be a part of the game again.”

“I coached at both Prep and McDowell so it's a blessing to coach those guys and my guys as well,” Johnson said. “I'm very excited and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to coach these guys in their last high school game.”

Johnson is in his second year as the head coach at Iroquois and is the third Iroquois coach in 15 years to coach the game. Gerry Drozdowski coached the County for Iroquois in 2010 before Matt Morgan coached the Metro in 2019.

Wydro's selection as the County coach is historic as Union City rarely coaches in the game. Ed Margie of Union City helped coach in the 1994 game and before that, Russell Brant was a co-head coach with Lou Hanna of Corry in 1955 as the County coaches.

