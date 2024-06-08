2 guarantees, 2 for sale: Barcelona’s summer centre-back plans

A fresh insight into the plans of the powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona for the club’s central defensive options for next season has this weekend been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards moves being on the cards.

Deco and the board in Catalunya’s capital are of the opinion that Barcelona, as things stand, are suffering from overbooking at the heart of defence.

This comes with Pau Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo and Iñigo Martínez set to be joined by Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé back in their preferred central defensive roles next season.

Add to this the breakthrough of Mika Faye, and the returns of loan pair Eric García and Clément Lenglet, and the incoming Hansi Flick, all of a sudden, finds himself with eight centre-halves at his disposal.

With the Barca brass still working on improving the club’s financial situation, departures from this area are in turn considered something of a guarantee.

Just who, though, is likely to be sacrificed?

As per Sport, Pau Cubarsí and Andreas Christensen are considered the only two certainties to stay put through the summer.

Boss Flick is also in favour of keeping hold of Araújo, whilst Deco is eager for Faye to be afforded a first-team chance.

The futures of Koundé – of interest in Saudi Arabia, and Eric – in the sights of Girona – are considered to be more up in the air.

It is Lenglet and Iñigo, though, when all is said and done, who are expected to be shown the Barcelona exit door, not featuring in the plans of new headmaster Flick.

Conor Laird | GSFN