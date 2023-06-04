2 Giants wide receivers named potential breakout candidates

The New York Giants loaded up on wide receivers this offseason, signing Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith in free agency before selecting Jalin Hyatt in the 2023 NFL draft.

Shortly after the draft, the Giants signed rookie free agent Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins were re-signed, adding them to a group that will also see the return of Collin Johnson and Wan’Dale Robinson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a lot of bodies and some are bound to break out. That’s simply the law of odds and Jordan Schultz of The Score believes Campbell and Robinson will be the two who shine.

Lateral quickness is paramount for Robinson, who’s coming off a torn ACL but is expected to be all systems go Week 1. We saw Robinson’s arsenal on full display when he lit up Detroit for 100 yards on nine catches in Week 10 last year. What I love most about him is how tough he plays inside the hashes – you can’t teach that. Nor can you teach his equally impressive football acumen, a la the aforementioned (Jahan) Dotson. I’ve been fortunate to spend time around Robinson and I can tell you he’s very smart – he processes information on the field at a rate that contradicts his age and lack of experience. You get a special prospect when you combine Robinson’s intelligence with his capacity to make defenders miss, a trait that will serve him well for Daniel Jones’ quick, accurate release (along with the Giants’ rapidly improving offense, as a whole). Campbell, the former Buckeyes’ star, was the perfect addition for Big Blue. He’s a 4.3 guy with tons of untapped potential, and he’s also young and motivated. Jones will love having him deployed on quick hitters – like drags, bubble screens, and slants – where few guys can make more out of nothing. Campbell’s massive pre-snap movement threat causes defenses to become unbalanced, which will only help once he gets his touches on the perimeter.

Speed is the theme for the Giants in 2023 and that should help create some separation and improve spacing on the offensive side of the ball. If it does, everyone on the field will benefit.

Related

NFL executive thinks Giants' Jalin Hyatt is 'squirrelly' and 'naïve' PFF lists Giants' Bobby Okereke as a tier 5 linebacker Boomer Esiason expects Giants' Daniel Jones to have a 'rough year'

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire