2 Giants ranked among 5 greatest catches of all-time

What are the five best catches in NFL history? The answer will differ depending on who you ask.

Recently, Sports Illustrated decided to poll four former NFL wide receivers — Brandon Marshall, Larry Fitzgerald, Brandon Stokely and Danny Amendola — on their versions of the five best NFL catches ever.

Here’s the result (hint – two New York Giants are on the list).

5. Franco Harris, 1972 AFC Divisional Playoffs versus Oakland. Called the ‘Immaculate Reception,’ the catch won the game for the Steelers and is widely memorialized by the Pittsburgh fans.

4. Justin Jefferson’s grab on a 4th-and-18 versus Buffalo this past November. Jefferson leaped up and snatched the ball out of the hands of Bills defensive back Cal Lewis hands to keep the Vikings’ hopes alive

3. Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed leaping catch for the Giants against Dallas in 2014 on national television for a 43-yard touchdown. He was also fouled on the play by Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr.

2. David Tyree’s helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII against New England safety Rodney Harrison that paved the way for Big Blue’s shocking upset of the undefeated Patriots.

1. Julian Edelman’s bobble-catch against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. Edelman contorted his body while in a scrum with three Falcon defenders to make a key grab that aided in the Pats’ historic comeback victory.

This is all debatable, however. There have been scores of plays that could have been listed here.

In fact, the article mentions a few, including Mario Manningham’s sideline reception against New England in Super Bowl XLVI and the Joe Montana to Dwight Clark play that won the 1981 NFC Championship for the 49ers.

Related

Report: Leonard Marshall's brother plans to sue Giants for $10 million Giants great Michael Strahan offers Tom Brady some retirement advice Joe Schoen: Giants are in 'much better shape' than a year ago Tom Coughlin named Walter Camp 'Distinguished American' Award winner

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire