2 Giants named to Pete Prisco’s Top 100 Players of 2024 list

The summer lull is in full effect around the NFL and in order to fill the void, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has released his annual list of the league’s top 100 players.

In 2023, three New York Giants made the cut — left tackle Andrew Thomas, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, and running back Saquon Barkley.

With Barkley now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, they lose a name off that list. And after an injury-riddled season, Thomas, although given an “honorable mention,” was also knocked off the list.

There was an addition, however.

Two Giants made Prisco’s NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list, beginning with the aforementioned Lawrence, who checked in at No. 19 overall.

He is a massive man in the middle of the New York defense who makes it tough to run inside. But he is also a power pass rusher inside who can really push the pocket, which makes him far more than just a one-dimensional run stuffer. (Last season: No. 34)

The argument could be made that Lawrence is still ranked entirely too low.

Next up for the Giants — their final entry on this list — is newcomer Brian Burns, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers. He is ranked No. 96 overall, which is way down from a year ago.

He has 20 1/2 sacks the past two seasons, but this is a big year for him to prove he can be one of the league’s best. The Giants traded a lot to get him to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux, so he has to produce. (Last season: No. 67)

In addition to Thomas, linebacker Bobby Okereke also earned an “honorable mention.”

For those wondering, Barkley was also left off the list but earned his own “honorable mention.”

