2 Giants named to 2022 Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team

The Associated Press will announce the 2022 All-Pro Team on Wednesday night but Pro Football Focus wasn’t interested in waiting. They revealed their grade-based All-Pro Team on Tuesday.

Two New York Giants — one on offense and one on defense — made the cut. And neither was surprising.

First up was left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has established himself as one of the most dominant in the league.

Thomas was the NFL’s most consistently excellent left tackle this season, racking up an 89.1 PFF grade over 1,049 snaps. He had just one below-average PFF pass-blocking grade all year, and that came against Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. Thomas registered just two penalties all season and surrendered 21 total pressures on over 600 pass-blocking snaps.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was named to the Second Team.

It wasn’t the only love Thomas has received this week.

I recently sat down with @BigDuke50 & @AndrewWhitworth to name our full OL All-Pro teams. The LT position was a consensus across the board. Full audio & video conversation: https://t.co/jCI6H8E7yZ pic.twitter.com/tSlwYXCdBz — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 9, 2023

Next up for the Giants was defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who is finally receiving some well-deserved recognition.

Lawrence was one of the most quietly dominant defenders in the league this season. While several interior linemen had career years, Lawrence was one of only a few that did not tail off or allow an injury to derail his production. He finished with 63 total pressures and 38 defensive stops — both new career highs.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was named to the Second Team.

