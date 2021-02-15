2 Giants among Touchdown Wire’s top 101 free agents

USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire listed their top 101 players who will be eligible for free agency this March, providing none of them reach an agreement with their current teams.

Among that group are two New York Giants: defensive linemen Leonard Williams (No. 27) and Dalvin Tomlinson (No. 77). Both players are staples for the Giants along the defensive line and the club would love nothing more than to bring both of these players back.

Williams, after coming to the Giants in a controversial trade in October of 2019, has become the team’s defensive leader and logged one of best statistical seasons in his six-year NFL career.

Big Cat, as he is known, had career-highs in sacks (11.5) and QB hits (30) in 2020. Playing on the franchise tag ($16.1 million) because he and the Giants could not agree on a long-term deal, Williams displayed that he is worth the investment of a long-term contract. He is only 26 and has appears to have a lot of football left in him.

Tomlinson’s rookie deal will expire next month. As a second-round pick back in 2017, the former Alabama standout was not eligible for a fifth-year option, so he’s queued up for free agency and the Giants have little time to act here.

Tomlinson has played — and started — all 64 games since joining Big Blue and has been a steady force both on and off the field. Tomlinson has recorded 49 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons and has 15 tackles for a loss and 18 QB hits over that period. He could be a candidate for the franchise tag this year.

