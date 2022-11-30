2 Georgia defenders ranked in Top-10 NFL draft board

Pro Football Focus currently has two Georgia defenders in the Top-10 of their 2023 NFL draft board.

Star defensive lineman Jalen Carter comes in at No. 5.

“Carter has been hampered by an injury in the early going and has been limited to only 65 snaps. However, his work as a sophomore in 2021 is enough to solidify his top-five draft stock, as he led the Bulldogs with a 90.0 pass-rushing grade.”

EDGE defender and team captain, Nolan Smith, is listed at No. 10.

“Smith is next in the line of athletic marvels the Bulldogs have produced in recent years. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder can fly sideline to sideline. You also see him play with physicality at that size, with run-defense grades of 90.6 and 81.4 the past two seasons. He needs more ways to win as a pass-rusher, but you bet on the athlete.”

Smith did suffer a season-ending pectoral tear that required surgery. Whether or not this will affect his draft status is unknown until we get closer to draft time.

PFF also has UGA cornerback Kelee Ringo (15) and offensive tackle Broderick Jones (25) on the list.

