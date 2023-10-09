2 Georgia Bulldogs earn weekly SEC honors

Georgia Bulldogs Carson Beck and Peyton Woodring have been honored by the SEC for their performances in the Bulldogs’ dominant 51-13 win over then No. 20 Kentucky.

Beck, a first-year starter, completed 28-of-35 passes for a career-high 389 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Beck became the first Georgia quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games since Aaron Murray (2013).

Carson Beck is the No. 4 leading passer in the country. Beck has settled into the starting role nicely and is putting up great numbers behind a Georgia offensive line that is pass blocking at an elite level.

Beck is the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his effort against Kentucky.

Beck wasn’t the only Bulldog to play his best game in the red and black. Woodring, a true freshman, scored a career-high 15 points and connected on all three of his field goal attempts, including a career-long of 42 yards. Woodring also made all six of his point after attempts.

Woodring earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors for a second week in-a-row.

Georgia (6-0) will hit the road in Week 7 to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) in Nashville. Kickoff is set for noon and the game will air on CBS.

