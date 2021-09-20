2 Georgia Bulldogs earn SEC honors for South Carolina performance

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read
In this article:
Georgia football’s dominant 40-13 performance versus South Carolina did not go unnoticed as two Bulldogs have earned weekly SEC honors.

Junior outside linebacker Nolan Smith has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Week and receiver Adonai Mitchell has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Smith racked up eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and this strip-sack, which resulted in a South Carolina turnover.

Mitchell caught a career-high four passes for 77 yards and his first career touchdown.

Seeing Mitchell step up in the absence of star receivers George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock is huge for Georgia as they enter the meat of the SEC schedule.

On the other side, Smith has waited his turn behind eventual NFL draft picks and is showing why the former five-star recruit is going to be an absolute problem for opposing defenses this year. Smith already has 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks through three games.

No. 2 Georgia takes on Vanderbilt (0-3) Saturday in Nashville at noon.

