These 2 Gators named to Outland Trophy preseason watch list

Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence were both named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list, an award issued annually to the nation’s best interior lineman, regardless if they play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. The Football Writers Association of America has presented the trophy since 1946 and will announce this year’s winner on December 8.

This is one of the many preseason recognitions that Torrence has received this offseason. The Louisiana transfer was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team at SEC media days last week. He was also named a preseason All-American by multiple outlets including Phil Steele, Sporting News, Walter Camp and ESPN. Along with his on-field impact, Torrence has been a major help in implementing first-year head coach Billy Napier’s system, even being referred to as “Coach O’Cyrus” by fellow offensive lineman Richard Gouraige.

Not to be overshadowed by his offensive counterpart, Dexter has earned early recognition of his own. The junior defensive lineman was named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and Sporting News and was named to the preseason All-SEC list by Athlon and Phil Steele. He is expected to follow up a breakout 2021 season where he started nine games and appeared in all 13 games for the Gators.

