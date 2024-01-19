2 future Texas A&M football players competing in Polynesian Bowl tonight on NFL Network

Texas A&M will be represented tonight in the Polynesian Bowl by two 4-star recruits who signed on Dec. 20 to play for the Aggies beginning next season.

Linebacker Jordan Lockhart and offensive lineman Isendre “Papa” Ahfua will be playing in the high school all-stars contest. Both players chose Texas A&M over Alabama and Arizona. The setting can’t get much better at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Lockhart is a 6-foot-3, 230 pounds from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. Other schools that he chose the Aggies over include Boston College and Ole Miss.

With the departure of All-American junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper for the 2024 NFL Draft, Lockhart may make an impact at Kyle Field as a true freshman in the fall. He joins a linebacking core that includes phenomenal freshman Taurean York, who will be back for his sophomore season.

Lockhart was primarily recruited by former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who wasn’t retained by new head coach Mike Elko. However, he was also recruited by former Crimson Tide coach Holmon Wiggins, who is now the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Texas A&M.

Ahfua is 6-foot-4, 285 pounds from O’Dea High School in Seattle, Washington. Other universities that he chose the Aggies over include Miami and Utah.

The Polynesian Bowl is tonight at 8 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

