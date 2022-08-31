2 former Vikings claimed off waivers

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

After cutdown day yesterday, waivers ran four hours earlier than normal to allow for teams to build their practice squads in time for practice this afternoon.

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t awarded any players on waivers, but they did have two players claimed from their roster cuts yesterday in quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive tackle Armon Watts.

Of all the players that the Vikings moved on from yesterday, these were the two likely claims by other NFL teams.

Mond was a 2021 third-round pick out of Texas A&M with the tools of a modern-day NFL quarterback: live arm, mobile and can excel outside of structure. His issues are what led the Vikings to move on from him. He struggles to see the field both accurately and quickly along with not being able to succeed past his first progression.

Watts is a starting caliber player on the interior. A former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas, he was waived strictly from a salary cap perspective. He was projected to be a starter on the Vikings defensive line this season.

The Vikings will be making plenty of moves today including building out their practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings cut QBs Mannion, Mond as 2021 draft class is slashed

    The Minnesota Vikings waived quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at the NFL's roster cutdown deadline Tuesday, keeping only one backup for Kirk Cousins. Mannion and Mond became expendable last week when the Vikings acquired Nick Mullens in a trade with Las Vegas for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft choice.

  • NFL betting preview: We can consider non-QBs for Offensive Player of the Year

    Running backs and receivers have done well in the OPOY race the past few seasons.

  • 5 roster cuts the Vikings should target

    The 53-man roster deadline has passed and there are some roster cuts that the Vikings should target

  • Giants claim four players off of waivers

    The New York Giants have been awarded four players off of waivers, including three defensive backs.

  • Bengals claim former Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi off waivers

    The Patriots were able to get most of their released players through waivers, but one was claimed by an AFC rival.

  • Rams’ 4 most surprising roster cuts

    The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.

  • Lions claim former Dolphins DT Benito Jones

    Miami may have tried to sneak him onto the practice squad.

  • Colts to sign LB Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad

    Forrest Rhyne is expected to return to the practice squad.

  • Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class

    The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]

  • Minnesota Vikings make final roster cuts

    The Minnesota Vikings have trimmed their roster to 53 players after making mandatory cuts Tuesday.

  • Bears claimed six players on waivers

    The Bears have claimed six players on waivers, including former first-round OL Alex Leatherwood.

  • Former Eagles offensive guard Jack Anderson claimed off waivers by the Giants

    After a solid preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive guard Jack Anderson is headed to the New York Giants as a waiver claim

  • Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers

    The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]

  • Initial Vikings 53-man roster

    Here is the first look at the 2022 Minnesota Vikings

  • Packers signing DL Jack Heflin to practice squad

    The Packers are signing defensive lineman Jack Heflin to the team's 16-player practice squad.

  • Cowboys win no waiver claims, begin building practice squad with their own cuts

    Dallas didn't pick up anyone off waivers Wednesday. They didn't lose anyone, either. Many of Tuesday's cuts have already been added back. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Bears claim six players off waivers, most by any team

    The Chicago Bears claimed six players off waivers to join the 53-man roster.

  • Czech tennis star addresses outrage over coach and father’s ‘beyond inappropriate’ butt pats

    ‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’

  • Serena delays retirement with U.S. Open match win

    STORY: In a sign the show is not over yet, tennis star Serena Williams delayed retirement on Monday by winning her first match of the U.S. Open.Williams beat Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, 6-3 6-3, taking her through to the second round.The 40-year-old American said earlier this month in a Vogue article that she was: "evolving away from tennis".And so while the 23-time major champion has not confirmed this U.S. Open to be her career swansong, for the tennis fans who flocked to see her Monday, many expect it to be:"Well, I think, you know, I feel very sad. I don't want her to go. But she's a great player and I'm so excited. You know, I haven't even had my breakfast yet because I'm thinking I hope nothing happens tonight.""I'm really excited to see Serena Williams play this this go round. I really hope she makes it far."The victory over the 80th ranked Kovinic, just William's second win this year, will be a confidence boost for the tennis legend.Playing to a packed-out stadium, Williams showed signs of nerves - piling up the double faults as Kovinic initially got out in front - but she lifted her game when she needed to.However, from here on out, it may get tricky.She now faces the number 2 player in the world - Anett Kontaveit - in the second round.Williams - who turns 41 next month - has said she plans to devote more time to her family and business when she retires.

  • Bears claim Alex Leatherwood from Las Vegas Raiders

    The 2021 first-round pick struggled in his rookie season at right tackle, and made a late-season switch to right guard.