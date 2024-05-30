2 former players elected into Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

DENVER (KDVR) — Two former players for the Denver Broncos who helped the team reach its first Super Bowl were elected into the franchise’s Ring of Fame.

Safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms earned “the franchise’s highest honor,” according to a release from the team Thursday. The last player to be added to the Ring of Fame was Peyton Manning in 2021.

The Denver Broncos Ring of Fame, created in 1984, can be found on display in the level 5 facade at Empower Field at Mile High and now contains 37 players and coaches. Additionally, all the names are included on an eight-foot bronze and steel pillar outside of the stadium.

“Steve Foley and Riley Odoms represent the best of the Broncos, and we’re thrilled they will now take their long-awaited places in the Ring of Fame,” Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. “Each has individually made history by setting records and high standards while playing integral roles in team success.”

Foley and Odoms helped Broncos reach 1st Super Bowl

Both players were part of the “Orange Crush” era of the team, which included the Broncos’ first playoff season and an appearance in Super Bowl XII.

Foley played for the Broncos from 1976 to 1986 and played for the Broncos in two Super Bowl appearances. He started playing cornerback and transitioned to playing safety during the 1980 season.

To this day, Foley remains the franchise’s all-time interception leader, with 44 picks recorded during his career. Foley is the sixth member of the “Orange Crush” defense to be elected into the Ring of Fame.

Odoms played for the Broncos from 1972-1983 and earned two first-team All-Pro nods and made four Pro Bowls during his career in Denver. According to the release, he is one of 13 Broncos with multiple first-team All-Pro nods since 1970.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 9: Riley Odoms #88 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game October 9, 1977, at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Odoms played for the Broncos from 1972-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 30: Safety Steve Foley #43 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the field during a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mile High Stadium on December 30, 1984 in Denver, Colorado. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 24-17. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

By the time he retired, Odoms ranked third in receiving yards by a tight end in the NFL, recording 396 receptions for 5,755 yards and 41 touchdowns. Odoms still ranks at No. 7 for that achievement to this day and holds the franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown catch (7).

The Broncos owners said it’s “fitting” to honor the two now during a “year of extraordinary celebrations” including Randy Gradishar’s Pro Football Hall of Fame election as well as the rest of the Bronco’s first Super Bowl team from 1977.

Denver had not elected multiple individuals to the Ring of Fame in the same year since 2016, when John Lynch, Simon Fletcher and Jason Elam were all inducted.

