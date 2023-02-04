2 former LSU defensive standouts hoping to boost stock at Senior Bowl on Saturday

The Tigers will have a pair of representatives in the Senior Bowl game on Saturday in Ali Gaye and Jay Ward.

The Senior Bowl is set for a 12:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Mobile, Alabama, with the game televised on the NFL Network. It will be held at South Alabama’s Whitney Stadium, and both teams will represent the American team.

Gaye was a JUCO transfer who started 26 of the 27 games he appeared in during his three seasons with the Tigers. He had 36 tackles (six for loss) and 2.5 sacks in his final season at LSU. Ward, meanwhile, played both nickel and safety this year.

Ward had 60 tackles, four pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception in 2022, and his versatility has garnered quite a bit of attention in Mobile this week.

Both players have an opportunity to boost their stock with solid performances on Saturday.

