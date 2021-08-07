2 Former Chicago Marathon Winners to Race to Finish in Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It will be a battle of former Bank of America Chicago Marathon champions in the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

All eyes will be on world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Team USA’s Galen Rupp in the men’s marathon.

Kipchoge will try to become only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the marathon. The feat was last accomplished in 1976 and 1980 by East German Waldemar Cierpinski.

The Kenyan elite took the crown at the 2014 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and then went on to become an Olympic gold medalist in the 2016 Rio Games, finishing with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds.

Americans Rupp, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman will race for Team USA.

In 2017, Rupp became the first American to win the Chicago Marathon since Khalid Khannouchi. He then went on to win the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. Riley, who finished in ninth place in the 2019 Chicago Marathon, finished in second place in the U.S. Olympic trials.

Given the hot, humid conditions in Sapporo, where the marathon was relocated to in futile hopes of cooler temperatures, it’s difficult to predict how the men will fare on Saturday night.

Already, Brigid Kosgei, a two-time Bank of America Chicago Marathon winner, earned a silver medal in the women’s marathon event.

