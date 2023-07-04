2 former Browns should be on Steelers free-agent radar

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers roster for training camp is largely set. But if you can sub out some of the guys at the bottom of the roster with more proven players without breaking the bank, why wouldn’t you do it?

Looking over the list of veteran free agents still on the market, two names jumped out at me. Both are former Cleveland Browns and at this point both guys could be had on the cheap.

First is safety John Johnson III. Johnson is only 27 years old and coming off his third 100+ tackle season. Just two years ago, many pundits were making the cast Johnson was among the top safeties in the AFC. Pittsburgh signed Keanu Neal in free agency but Johnson is an upgrade.

Second, there’s running back Kareem Hunt. The Steelers know Hunt can run the ball and that he’s not opposed to being part of a backfield-by-committee. Hunt was the feature back in Kansas City and led the league in rushing as a rookie. He is also just 27 years old and only has 895 carries in six years so he has fresh legs.

Neither position is a top need but again, this is about bolstering depth without spending a lot. The NFL season is a war of attrition. You can never have enough starter-quality guys, especially at running back.

