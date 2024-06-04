2 former Broncos are on the ballot for 2025 College Football Hall of Fame

Two former Denver Broncos players are on the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Former Wisconsin running back Montee Ball and Illinois linebacker Simeon Rice are candidates for next year’s class, the National Football Foundation announced Tuesday.

Ball was a two-time consensus first-team All-American who tied Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns in a single season (39). Rice was also a two-time first-team All-American, and he holds a conference record for the most career sacks (44.5).

Ball was picked by the Broncos in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He spent two years in Denver and has a great comeback story.

One of the greatest of all-time 🐐🌹 Montee Ball is on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot ‼️ 🔗 | https://t.co/xSNItFQ1Sr https://t.co/WHqetQSJYF pic.twitter.com/2raiBdRayz — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 3, 2024

Simeon Rice was picked by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft and he later won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent six games with the Broncos in his final season in 2007.

Recent players and coaches with Broncos connections to reach the CFHOF include Bill Kollar and Tim Tebow (2023), Champ Bailey (2022), Al Wilson (2021) and Peyton Manning (2017).

Member voting for the 2025 Hall of Fame class runs through July 1.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire