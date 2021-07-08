2 former Alabama RBs named as some of the best in the NFL

Former Alabama players rarely have any issues getting adjusted to their roles in the NFL. One position that has found plenty of recent success has been the running backs.

With over five running backs active in the NFL heading into the 2021 season, and most of them starters, the Alabama Crimson Tide can often be synonymous with ‘RBU.’

USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire recently shared their thoughts on who the top-11 running backs are in the league, two Crimson Tide products made the list.

6. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Jacobs is still very young in the league, but his potential is through the roof. The Raiders offense relies on him heavily and sees him as a part of their long-term plan for the organization.

1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Titans offense has seemingly revolved around Henry, and it’s not hard to see why. The Heisman-winning running back is nearly impossible to bring down. Someone that big with that speed is a cheat code.

