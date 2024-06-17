2 ex-England stars praise Saka performance vs Serbia

Bukayo Saka received praise from former England players Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer after his first game at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

England’s head coach Gareth Southgate speaks to Bukayo Saka after his substitution during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka made his first start for over a month against Serbia on Sunday, returning to action just in time for the start of Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old winger didn’t show any signs of rustiness, however, proving England’s key attacking threat in the first half.

Just 13 minutes into the game, Saka’s efforts paid dividends, as his cross was headed in by Jude Bellingham for 1-0. The cross took a deflection, leading to some debate over whether he officially provided an assist, but the net result was the same either way.

England’s Jude Bellingham (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his Bukayo Saka (L) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Saka was ultimately withdrawn in the 76th minute, with England seeing out a 1-0 win to secure three points.

Speaking on the night, BBC pundits and former England players Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer had plenty of praise for the Arsenal man.

“I think you have to shout out Saka as well,” Ferdinand said at half-time (via HITC). “Saka, his blend and mix has been top drawer. He has turned his fullback inside out in the first half.”

“I think they just couldn’t get near him in the first half,” Shearer said later in the match. “Just not really had enough of the ball in the second half.

“I understand why [Gareth Southgate] is trying to look at Bowen and give [Saka] a little bit of a rest, but he was unplayable in the first half. Couldn’t get near him.”

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY: Bukayo Saka of England crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Strahinja Pavlovic and Filip Kostic of Serbia during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saka’s substitution made sense from a fitness perspective, given it had been seven weeks since he last completed 90 minutes of competitive action.

The hope will be that the Arsenal man is now ready to make another start on Thursday, when England take on Denmark in their second group game.

A win would guarantee the team progression to the knockout stages, and Saka’s inclusion gives them their best chance of victory.